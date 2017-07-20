Ahead of the release of the film Girls Trip, Queen Latifah stopped by Ebro in the Morning and spoke about acting, and gave her brutal honest opinion about today’s Hip Hop.

The icon admits that she was never fond of Nicki Minaj holding down the female rap game by herself. She compared today’s female rap scene to a time when emcees were more supportive and there was more than one representative holding it down like, Mc Lyte, Salt n Peppa, Lil Kim, and herself.

She even humbled any self-proclaimed Queen of Rap under the age of 40.

Nobody, to my knowledge, that’s younger than me invented this. So you don’t get to claim it. You don’t get to rule it … This is all of ours.

Check out the interview with Queen Latifah on Ebro in the Morning in its entirety above.