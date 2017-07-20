Rick Ross Says There May Be An Unreleased Dr. Dre And Biggie Track On The Way

Angie Martinez blesses us again with what she does best: getting the most exclusive information out of artists.

In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Rick Ross unveiled that Dr. Dre’s legendary vault may have more stored gems than we thought, if that were even possible. Ross confirmed himself that there are plenty of songs of his that Dre is holding on to. He then went on to tease that there “may” be a Dre and B.I.G. record hidden away somewhere. Assumingly, Dr. Dre is just waiting on the right time to release it to the world.

Artists tease unreleased music all the time, even if those tracks will never see the light of day. However, this track must be something serious if Rick Ross bought it up. A track this legendary should not be held from the world, so hopefully we get to hear it in the near future.

Watch the full interview below, where Ross and Angie Martinez speak on various things relating to his career, including his “beef” with Meek Mill.