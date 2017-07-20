Motown Gospel inspirational artist Royce Lovett is excited to announce the release of his new album Love & Other Dreams, which is out today. Written and produced by Max Stark (Kirk Franklin, Tamela Mann, and The Walls Group) and co-written by Lovett, the seven song album touches on the realities of life, but whether playful, mellow or tinged with melancholy, it is at all times hopeful and threaded with love.

It’s a genre-bending collection of music organically fusing hip-hop, soul, and rock to showcase Lovett’s unmistakable voice, guitar-driven melodies and profound lyricism with a unique urban flair. The lead single “Up for Love” begins with a delicate beat as Royce’s soulful delivery instantly takes hold. This simmering groove slips into artful verses before a powerful hook.

Royce has also released the video from his live performance of “Up For Love” from YouTube’s official Nashville Sessions that took place earlier this year (Watch Above). Love & Other Dreams is sold via all physical and digital retailers.