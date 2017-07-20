Symphonic Hip Hop began with a bang as the platform launched via concert “A Night Of Symphonic Hip Hop”, featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper, producer, and actor Common, as well as the Columbus Symphony Orchestra on the Bicentennial Stage-Columbus of Commons Park in Columbus, OH July 15.

Performing tracks from his latest album, “Black America Again”, Common led the evening in a performance that the Columbus Dispatch called “creative”, “eloquent”, and “passionate”.

This innovative and genre-melding live paradigm will continue to expand into a full-scale North American tour next year-an industry first, presenting a Live Nation Urban (LNU) and TCG Entertainment produced concert series entitled “A Night Of Symphonic Hip Hop.”