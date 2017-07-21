TheSource.com: What inspired this project and what does it mean to you?

A: “Mainly being from the DMV and wanting to paint the perfect picture and my story and show people who may not be familiar with D.C. where I’m from and how my area made me into the person that I am today. Also, being a person who left the city and moved other places and came back, I have a bigger appreciation for the culture and the city and how this area influenced not only my music, but also my life. The album means the most to me and I feel like it’s my best work to date.”

Q: What is your favorite single(s) and why?

A: “We’ve only released three singles but my favorite song on the album depends on my mood and today I have to say is “So Are We.” It’s just feel good music. It’s a fun song that me and my brothers Phil Ade and Innanet James did together. I also love how we incorporated go-go elements into the production.”

Q: What are your plans for the rest of the summer with this project?

A: “I want it to reach as many people as possible and hopefully get people to understand who I am even more than they have before. Definitely going to drop more music videos and planning to tour this summer as well.”

Q: Are there any videos on the way-if so when should we expect the drops?

A: “We’re dropping a video to ‘Way Out” really soon and we have a lot of surprises and dope visuals for this project that I can’t wait to release.”

Q: What do you hope fans and listeners take from this project overall?

A: “I want my fans to know that anything is possible. Any dream or aspiration is attainable. There’s nothing wrong with being your true and honest self at all times. Ultimately, I just want people to know that I’m just a kid from DC who’s trying to shine light on my area, my experiences and struggles. I hope that with this album, it will inspire people to stay grounded, keep God first, never forget where you came from and keep the right people around you.”