Jagwa lives his life in verse, and in particular, his brand of poetry in motion resonates in many forms. He extends listeners a refreshing opportunity for self reflection, while also eliciting a response from them. By leaving room for contemplation with an ode to culture and integrity that is hard to come by his ability to engage listeners and becomes a subtle call to action to fully take in the world that surrounds them.

Recently, Jagwa’s single “Chinese Food” put forth a mix of elements that combine to find steady footing with a hip hop slant. There is a message hidden within a catchy tune that reveals some hidden underlying harmonies. The original video, and remix featuring Dblock/The Lox member Styles P, drew a great deal of attention with viewership in the millions within weeks of their release. There is something to be said for an artist that can come on strong with a battle cry to make a point or slip in a easy serenade for consideration.

Present day Jagwa is worlds away from where he started. His narrative starts in Jamaica, where as a youth he struggled to stay alive on the mean streets. In what is very much a rags to riches story, the artist who’s given name is Vernon Spencer, found a way out by way of words. Jagwa carved out a name for himself by lending his gift to others as a ghostwriter for top reggae and dancehall acts. On the path to popularity he flexed his muscles to get the attention of the right people, and needless to say he pulled out all the stops to impress.

More than a decade and a half ago the up and coming talent crossed paths with rhythm producer Cordel ’Skatta’ Burrell who recognized his ability to steadily tap into meaningfulness and interpret vernacular. This introduction would eventually launch Jagwa into the exclusive songwriter arena as he worked to provide ballads for a who’s who of artists including Elephant Man,Shabba Ranks, Bounty Killer, Merciless, Harry Toddler, Cecile and many more. It was at this time that Jagwa’s skill set was recruited by Bounty Killer who brought him into the fold with ‘Grung Gaad’ via the Alliance family.

Soon thereafter he released the hit “Guinness by the Case” propelled him into the picture in terms of mainstream appreciation. He would later make his way to the U.S. and fall into work with notable producers and international labels. Take for instance the success of his collaborations such as ‘Feeling Something’ with French Beats International and the rendition of “Move It” he did with DJ Snake. He’s proven that coming together for a greater purpose elevates all parties as seen in a multitude of configurations including “Gang War Medley” with Mavado, Bounty Killer, Dr Evil, Elephant Man ft Wayne Marshall, Sizzla, Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, and Jagwa. He draws inspiration from others including Spragga Benz, Mad Cobra, Papa San, Lt. Stitch, and Shinehead to name a few.

Jagwa’s ability to transition from songwriter, performer, and promoter brings the vibe into an entrepreneurial orbit. Thriving at this level requires more than just a knack for making music and working long hours, it’s knowing how to balance intentions and accomplishments. It’s not about basking in star status for this mega talent, drive and hustle lead the way for this a mogul in the making. He’s branched out, even taking on multiple roles as an investor. From mentorship to production and even signing on to high caliber entertainment events like Fyre Fest, and noticeably this is to the extent that people have likened him

to the Jamaican Jay-Z.