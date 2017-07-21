Babs Bunny, the self-proclaimed First Lady of of the streets and matriarch of the Queen of the Ring Battle League is back with a banging summertime anthem.

Sampling Tevin Campbell‘s 90’s classic, ‘Can We Talk’ the Brooklyn native rides the smooth production by Franam and soulful vocals by Monia Amore in the feel good track of the season. Proving she’s still got a variety of tricks in her bag the lyrical BK bombshell gives us her 2017 version of the Will Smith classic.

Click below to hear Babs’ Can We Talk and come see her and the Queen of the Ring ladies in action at the 4th Annual Source360 Block Party in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay tuned to wwww.Source360.com for more updates!