Island Records 17-year old singer and song­writer Olivia O’Brien, whose self-composed RIAA triple-platinum smash collabo­ration with gnash, “i hate u i love u” is approaching 1 billion worldwide streams, releases her new single“RIP” today.

“RIP” (pronounced R.I.P.) was co-written by Olivia and Drew MacDonald and produced by Nic Nac and DaviDior (producers of DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One”).

The single is accomp­anied by a new video that Olivia co-directed with Chandler Lass, who also helmed the graphic Los Angeles-centric video for “Empty” released earlier this year (5 million YouTube views to date).