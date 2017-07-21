Naturi Naughton has welcomed her first child with longtime boyfriend, Ben, news reports confirm. The new mom gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, July 19.

The Power actress confirmed to Us in March that she was expecting. The former 3LW singer found out she was pregnant in the midst of shooting season 4 of her Brooklyn-based STARZ original series.

Earlier this month, the actress looked stunning in a white lace dress, showing off her baby bump with the hashtags “#StillPregnant” and “#AnyDayNow.” In June, the couple did a stunning maternity shoot with Essence magazine.

“I feel really happy; pregnancy has been good to me,” the actress told the magazine at the time. “I’m in love, I’m looking forward to just sharing this next level of life. My whole life has been about working and being in the girl group and being on stage and being an actress, but now I get to really enjoy a bigger purpose, which is motherhood, so I’m really excited.”

Power is currently in its fourth season and airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.