Toni Romiti is a singer from Chicago who combines R&B vocals with an intensive Hip-Hop influence. She has been the hot topic of your favorite magazines. Her diversity is impressive where she brings out her inner GBE aesthetic on songs like “Enemies” with Nike Boi and Famous Dex, “If I Die Tonight” featuring Chicago legend King Louie, she equally shines on tracks like “Imma Dog Too” and “Got That Bomb” that brings out her more feminine side yet keeping her bad gyal demeanour intact.

While still playing college basketball she continued to build on her music. Her fans include the Jenner sisters, Jordyn Woods and Madison Beer. Her women empowerment mentality and passion for music is influenced by her upbringing in Chicago. Even though she resides in LA now her home city’s strong cultural character has played a big role in her life.

Between touring and studio life, Toni is keeping up the momentum by hitting fans with new music. Her last month release “Trust In Me” did numbers and today she drops a new song called “OPTIONS” off her upcoming EP titled TOMBOY. Read the interview below.

You are from Chicago. Born and raised?

I was born on 66th and Ingleside, and shortly after that, I moved to the west suburbs. That’s where I grew up. I had friends all over the city though from playing basketball.

Architecturally speaking, Chicago is beautiful I heard. Not to forget the city has also birthed a lot of legends. Regardless of what the media says about it, do you feel there is still hope for the city?

I feel like Chicago is just naturally segregated and it’s only getting worse. I pray there’s change soon because, at this point, it’s just really sad. Praying for my city.

Artists’ surrounding affects their art. Are you still in Chicago and how does it affect your creativity?

I love being in LA. I also live with a great friend from high school, and we both like all the same kinds of Chicago music so I’ve still got a little piece of Chicago living with me. Creativity wise, being in LA makes me work harder. When I wake up and see the palm trees and the sun, I just want to get to work.

Do you feel musically you are still searching for yourself or you are exactly where you want to be right now?

There’s always room for growth. I will never settle or get comfortable.

Did you really play College Basketball? Which position did you play?

Yes, I played basketball at a Mid-Major Division 1 school called USC upstate. I played the 1, but I prefer playing the 2 guard.

Usually playing College basketball means, you have a shot at going pro. Was that ever part of your plan when you played?

I had that plan when I was like 15. If I wanted to, I still could train for six months and play professionally overseas.

How long have you been making music for?

I started writing my own music when I was 16.

We all have idols that we look up to. What are some of biggest musical influences? I love Rihanna. Vocally, Ariana Grande is my favorite of this generation.

Judging by the name of your upcoming EP “TOMBOY,” looks like you have this whole female empowerment thing going on. What does it mean to you to be a strong female creating diversity in a male dominant industry?

I love it. I know what it’s like to be a woman and also grew up with all guy friends, so I know how men think. I kind of have the best of both worlds. Being a strong independent woman is really natural to me, so I don’t really have to think too much about it.

What can fans expect from “TOMBOY”? Any features?

They can expect FIRE (laughs). There’s only one feature on it right now, which is with D.C. Young Fly.

We’ve recently heard that you have worked with Ty Dolla Sign, Chris Brown, Camila Cabello and DC Young Fly in the studio. Which one was your favorite collab so far?

Every single one of these people listed is so dope and I appreciate them for even giving me the chance to be in their presence and actually respecting me for my passion.

Touring is exciting and tough at the same time. How are you feeling?

I love it so much. I love meeting the people that like my music. It is such a gratifying feeling to know that my hard work is paying off.

Tell us a bit more about your new single ‘OPTIONS’.

The concept behind ‘OPTIONS’ is basically saying that I will never be in competition for someone’s love or attention. If you have thoughts about someone else or are dealing with someone else at the same time as me, then just leave me be.

what are your 5 goals in 2017?

Tour more cities.

Get on the Billboard charts.

Get on more magazine covers.

Save more money.

Drink more water!

Look out for TOMBOY to drop this fall. As for now, take in the R&B overdose “OPTIONS” below which is out now on Spotify.