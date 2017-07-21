Kid Rock Running For Senate Is Not Out Of The Question

On July 12, Kid Rock tweeted a photo that read Kid Rock For Senate.

The caption in the tweet read: I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES.

Could you actually imagine the guy with hits like American Bad Ass, Bawitdaba, All Summer Long and First Kiss with a Senate seat?

That would be amazing!

According to the New York Times’ Sopan Deb, the website currently features a photo of Mr. Ritchie sitting in a chair next to a deer. The bottom of the site has a phrase: “Kid Rock for US Senate

Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter wrote a column titled: “We must elect Senator Kid Rock. In it he says: “No, we’re past voting for the ideology. Now we’re ready to vote for the id.”

Sports and entertainment journalist and commentator Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson thinks that after President Donald Trump got elected as President of the United States, it made many celebrities see the role of politics as more easily attainable. “Oh absolutely,” he said via e-mail. “Celebrities, athletes alike are looking to cement legacies and are using their gifting to springboard into politics. People want someone that they can identify with and they’re willing to take a chance. Could you imagine Eminem, Puff Daddy, Jay-Z, Will Smith and even LeBron James in political office? Opportunities these days are endless, man.”

Additionally, Vegas is doing their due diligence to get in on the political action also. Gamblers are readying bets with rumors and reports swirling around not just Kid Rock running but also Caitlyn Jenner. Could you imagine those two potentially running for senate seats in California and Michigan respectively?

It is not out of the question. Popular sports book, BetOnline.ag has posted the following prop bets.

US Politics (favorites in bold)

Moneyline Odds

Fractional Odds

Caitlyn Jenner and Kid Rock to Run for Senate

Yes

+300

3/1

No

-400

1/4

Caitlyn Jenner to Run for California Senate Seat

Yes

+175

7/4

No

-220

5/11

First to Announce Candidacy

Caitlyn Jenner

+260

13/5

Kid Rock

-350

2/7

Kid Rock to Run for Michigan Senate Seat

Yes

-205

20/41

No

+165

33/20

Will Caitlyn Jenner Win Race for U.S. Senate

Yes

+1000

10/1

No

-2000

1/20

Will Kid Rock Win Race for U.S. Senate

Yes

+450

9/2

No

-700

1/7