Today in Source News Flash: Friday, July 21, is truly a music packed day. Three highly anticipated album releases have finally arrived. Tyler, The Creator dropped Flower Boy, Lana del Rey delivered Lust for Life as well as Meek Mill‘s Wins & Losses is now available for streaming.

Pirelli has announced the stars of its 2018 calendar that was shot by Tim Walker. The Alice in Wonderland-themed shoot features a diverse mix of stars including Lil Yachty, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, P.Diddy, Whoopi Goldberg, model Adwoa Aboah, and American Honey star Sasha Lane.

Vans collaboration with Thrasher is coming soon and the brands have just released the first look of new shoes.

O.J. Simpson was granted parole after yesterday’s hearing. He will be released from jail in October.

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson and his wife established a foundation dedicated to fighting human trafficking and helping its victims.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.