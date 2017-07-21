Brooklyns own Erock has just released his new single “Gold,” which features Toronto’s very best Tory Lanez. The Brownsville native tapped Lanez for the second single off of his debut mixtape “16,” which released earlier this year.

Before the thought of being a working model entered his mind—Sutton began making beats and recording at the age of 16. Signifying the birth of his passion “16” brings a fresh yet classic sound to the current climate of the Hip-Hop/Rap scene.Compromised of records that tell his story from the beginning to the self-created lane he has made today. The16 track list features guest appearances from Tory Lanez, Mr.Papers, and a few #GBM affiliates from his own camp of fellow emerging artists. The mixtape opens with the numerology definition of the number 16 before the first track “ The Runner”, which sets the tone for the refreshing sound from the NY lyricist.

Shawn “EROCK” Sutton, got his start in the industry as a model in the fashion world. Growing up in Brooklyn, in the Brownsville projects in New York City gave Sutton the instinctive skills to beat any odds thrown his way. Now going by his alias Shawn Sutton he has become one of the most sought after black male models in the industry period. Working with celebrated brands such as Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Ted Baker, Target, Macy’s as well as Rihanna’s River Island and celebrities like Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, J. LO, and R. Kelly.

With almost a decade of working in fashion and entertainment as “the face” for several brands, Sutton is diversifying his own brand and getting back to his first love, music. EROCK has been crafting his musical sound and stretching his artistic reach growing into the raw, unfiltered, poetic-classic Hip-Hop representation, which is an authentic mirror of his truest self.