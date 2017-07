Pirelli has announced the stars of 2018 edition of its iconic calendar. This time shot by Tim Walker.

The Alice in Wonderland-themed shoot features stars including Lil Yachty, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, P.Diddy, Whoopi Goldberg, model Adwoa Aboah, and American Honey star Sasha Lane.

The shoot is styled by Edward Enniful, the incoming Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, and for a change it looks like the calendar won’t feature nudity.