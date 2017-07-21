Music is an outburst of the soul. Music is what “feelings” sound like. Music has the ability to convey what cannot be expressed. Rising R&B artist I Am Shamar creates musical murals with his songs. He has a mature soul with a contemporary attitude. I Am Shamar approaches every note with fearless class. His voice is pure and authentic. The multi-talented I Am Shamar hails from New York City, NY.

His energetic drive and outgoing personality enabled him to showcase his amazing stage presence at many different venues around the country. Raw talent, intense lyrics, and hypnotic beats are what best describes I Am Shamar’s sound and style.

I Am Shamar demonstrates his expressive storytelling ability, unforgettable melodies and powerfully emotional vocals on his new single, “Insomnia.”

Twitter @OfficialShamar_