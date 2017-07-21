Continuing his twisted tale of devotion and lust over sinister synth stabs, JAYLIEN returns with the “Lucky Guy” music video. Director Josh Sikkema brings the Fatal Attraction-esque story to life as the St. Louis native laments over his place as the other guy in a relationship.

The singer/producer croons around his lover’s house and watches with envy as she caresses her boyfriend. The eerie visual supports the song’s compelling drama with it’s hazy colors, home movie style shots, and sensual close-ups, ending with a surprise that is bound to leave you wanting more.