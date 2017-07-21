The Black Prince, directed by Kari Raz, opens in theaters today worldwide. It is a story of Queen Victoria and the Last King of Punjab, Maharajah Duleep Singh, who is torn between two cultures and is forced into dilemmas as a result. The film depicts his interactions with the Queen’s English culture and ultimately, his attempts to regain his kingdom which leads him on a long journey throughout the world.

The soundtrack features popular American artists Talib Kweli and Nelly Furtado, among others along with South Asian artists. Kweli’s song “Make Way For The Black Prince” is noted as “revolutionary” as it compares the Black Panthers with the Indian Independence movement. A perfect complement to this revolutionary film. You can download the soundtrack here, as well as check out a trailer for the film and Kweli’s video for “Make Way For The Black Prince” below.