Tory Lanez has made it his thing to take popular songs and make them his own. Last summer, it was Drake‘s “Controlla” and DJ Khaled‘s “I Got The Keys.” Recently he tried his hand at Khaled’s “Shining” and Playboi Carti‘s “Magnolia.” Today, Lanez brought back Fargo Friday with a remix to Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” ft. Trey Songz.

Lanez uses his high-pitched autotune to sell himself to whatever lady he’s trying to get on. Trigga Trey does what he does best, laying out some very sensual lyrics. This will be sure to find itself into most DJ’s playlists, following up Carlos Santana’s “Maria Maria,” the original “Wild Thoughts,” and Fabolous and A Boogie’s “Wild Thots.”

Tory Lanez reported that his sophomore album is nearly done and will not have any samples, which is unique as people feel he can only make good music when it is sampled. There is no set release date or title for the album, but you can check out his “Wild Thoughts” remix below in the meantime.