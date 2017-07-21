The Weeknd took his sound evolution to the next level with 2016 release Starboy. He shed the dark and moody that charactertized Trilogy and Kiss Land. He instead opting to follow themes more related to love and upbeat sounds that were prevalent in Beauty Behind The Madness. The XO crooner’s most recent project was highlighted by the title track, “Party Monster,” “False Alarm,” and “I Feel It Coming.” However, “Reminder” soon emerged as a favorite of many, especially when the video released.

“Reminder” is now an RIAA-certified platinum record. It took some time, but Abel Tesfaye now has another platinum record under his belt. Recently he’s worked with Lana Del Rey, French Montana, and NAV. There’s no telling what is next for The Weeknd, but for now he can celebrate yet another milestone in his already successful career. Check out the video for “Reminder” below.