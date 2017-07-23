Atlanta rapper, Salma Slims‘ new music video for “100 Racks” is an ode of celebrating hard work by flexing and stunting in the desert with her girls. From working two jobs in Atlanta to going on tour with MadeinTYO, Salma leaves a promising imprint that she is here to stay. The song is off her 2016 EP Ghetto Girl Dream which was by far her biggest project.

The Private Club’s first lady is working on a you EP this year titled Left Out which is set for release this fall. “I named the project Left Out because I feel like I work so hard, but I’m still heavily slept on,” she explains. “I often feel like I’m in the shadows of my collective, so it’s time to really prove I deserve attention in my own right as the first and only female of Private Club.”

For more Salma Slims’ music, check out her SoundCloud. As for the video, watch it below.