Back in May, Episode 006 of Frank Ocean’s blonded radio on Beats 1 gave us the song “RAF.” Lead by A$AP Rocky, the song features Ocean himself, Lil Uzi Vert, and Quavo all rapping about the Belgian fashion designer, Raf Simons. The song was very well-received, with many clamoring for Ocean to rap more often.

Today, a video was released for the version featuring Playboi Carti and his popular ad libs. While neither Uzi nor Frank make an appearance in the video or have their verses featured, the three remaining artists certainly compensate by flexing in their exquisite ensembles alongside runway models sporting fly outfits themselves. While just a snippet of the entire song, the visual is unique due to its graininess and trippy flashes of each rapper and their clones.

Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 is set to be out soon, though no official date has been set yet. You can check out the “RAF” video above.