For the inaugural episode of New York DJs Adrian “Stretch” Bartos and Robert “Bobbito” Garcia’s podcast, “What’s Good with Stretch & Bobbito,” the duo got a rare chance to interview revered comedian Dave Chappelle and his Chappelle Show cast mate Donnelle Rawlings. During the 35 minute interview, Chappelle and Rawlings reveal what their favorite Chappelle Show sketch is, what Chapelle’s experience was hosting the first episode of SNL post-election, and even get paid a prank call by their good friend, Erykah Badu.

With their new interview-driven podcast series, “What’s Good with Stretch & Bobbito,” the duo bring the same quick wits, empathy, and infectious laughter that gained them legendary status as influential DJs and radio show hosts. Their formidable college radio show ran from 1990-1998 and catapulted the careers of artists such as Jay-Z, Wu-Tan Clan, Nas, Notorious B.I.G, and many more. In this new podcast series, they’ll elicit untold stories from cultural movers and shakers in art, music, politics, and sports, including Stevie Wonder, Mahershala Ali, Eddie Huang, Chance the Rapper, and more.

Weekly 30-minute episodes will be available on NPR One and wherever podcasts are available.

