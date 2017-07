Ice Cube Led Cubs Fans In Rendition Of ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’

Ice Cube Led Cubs Fans In Rendition Of ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’

Baseball fans at Wrigley Stadium on Saturday (July 22) were in for a surprise when Ice Cube grabbed the mic during the 7th inning stretch.

The mogul belted out “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” leading the crowd in a rendition of the unofficial anthem of North American baseball.

Watch the hilarious clip below.