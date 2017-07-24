Lil Uzi Vert Drops Five New Songs For Fans in Anticipation for ‘Luv Rage 2’ [Listen]

Lil Uzi Vert Drops Five New Songs For Fans in Anticipation for ‘Luv Rage 2’ [Listen]

Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing fans with new music and unreleased music for the past few weeks, leaving fans clamoring for more. This week Uzi has done just that.

During his appearance on Shade 45, fans of the Uzi got a big surprise when the Philly-bred rapper previewed five new songs.

The tracks, which played during DJ Drama and Don Cannon’s Gangsta Grillz show this past Friday (July 21), showcased production by Cardo and a feature by Young Thug. All though the titles of the singles have yet to be released, DJ Drama did reveal that he received the whole album, indicating that the long awaited album is finally complete.

On Sunday (Jul 23), while performing in Kansas, Uzi addressed the songs and dropped the bomb that the previewed tracks will not appear on the album.

“Y’all thought them songs was on luv is rage,” he tweeted. “We coming way harder den dat.”

Although fans received another blow in regards to finally hearing what Luv Rage 2 will sound like, Uzi did drop the songs for stream; either way, it sounds like Uzi has a fire new project on the way.

Check out a few of the new singles below.