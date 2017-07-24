Curren$y is officially back with more music.

This time, the Louisiana rapper took on some of the most poppin’ beats in the game. Curren$y laid verses over French Montana’s throwback smash hit, “Shot Caller”, and also over GoldLink’s “Crew”, one of the biggest songs of the year, which was produced by Teddy Walton. Even though the beats chosen for this project are all relatively popular and already were claimed by big names such as Future, Meek Mill, and more, Curren$y proves he can ride any beat and make it his own by sticking with his signature, chill and laid back flow.

You can stream the entire project below and also check out his SoundCloud page for all the tracks he has been consistently dropping.