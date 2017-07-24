Mike Tyson has been officially added to the list of people who believe Conor McGregor will not have much of a chance against the 49-0 Floyd Mayweather when they meet on August 26.

In an interview with Pardon My Take, Tyson was asked about the upcoming mega-fight between Mayweather and McGregor. At first, Tyson thought it would take place inside the UFC Octagon when the discussions first began. Now that it is going to take place in a boxing ring, with boxing rules, “Iron” Mike feels it will be a long night for the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

“McGregor is going to get killed boxing,” Tyson said. “I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy? McConor put his dumb–s in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McConor can’t kick and grab and stuff so he won’t stand much of a chance.”

Tyson said that if it were him in the fight with McGregor, he would allow the “Notorious” Irishman to use kicks and knees in the fight. Mayweather will not allow that, obviously, as he looks to move to 50-0 as a professional boxer.

“McGregor took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing,” Tyson said.

Tickets for the highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor go on sale to the public on Monday. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The price point on pay-per-view will reportedly be set for $99.95 for high definition, which was the same price as Mayweather’s fight with Manny Pacquiao in May 2015, which was the biggest one-day sporting event of all-time.