New Visuals For ‘Grind’ From Rap Collective Bar None The Best

New music coming from rap collective Bar None the Best titled “Grind”.

The Vermont based collective, made up M. Rich and J-Hess, is set to release a series of singles through the year, and Grind is the first single the two have put forth.

Hitmaker Nastee produced this record and the visuals were directed by Myster DL. You may recognize Nastee from his work with T.I, Mobb Deep and,Joey Bada$$ among others.

Both M. Rich and J-Hess have also been familiar names faces on the hip hop scene, having hit the stage with the likes of Ja Rule, Scarface, and Cassidy. Now, the two have teamed up to form a supergroup that is poised to put Vermont rap and hip hop on the map.

Featuring Termanology, both the single and the visuals are heating up the summer and giving you just a taste of more hot music that is set to come from the collective.

Get into the visuals below and be sure to keep up with this group who has much more in store.