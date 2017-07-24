Concore Entertainment is a major indie label that helps new artists get on the map and also well established artists such as Tito Jackson from the world famous Jacksons family, get his single ‘Get It Baby’ to reach #18 on Billboard Adult R&B Chart. Producer Steve Russell from the platinum-selling group Troop 3x Grammy winner and songwriter for Chris Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, B2K, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Charlie Wilson and more. Concore Entertainment also launched the career of Brazilian pop star Natalia Damini, whose had #1 songs on Billboard Emerging Artist Chart and #9 on Billboard Trending 140 and #15 on Billboard Next Big Sound and Natalia was also #1 on DRT (Digital Radio Tracking Charts) and #1 on Spotify Top 25.

Concore Entertainment CEO Charve The Don started out as an artist, advanced to a producer, then manager and eventually, an executive. He scored his first record deal at 15 years old with Macola Records, whose roster included NWA, Eazy E, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube. 2 Live Crew, Timex Social Club. Charve The Don says he understands the business from the artist point of view and also a manager he says “It’s very important that we can see the artist’s vision and everyone is on the same page. We have great relationships and that’s very important in this business…being able to get the artist on major radio stations in big markets, distribute their videos to department stores, casinos, local video channels and national channels.”

Concore Entertainment is getting ready to release the compilation album ‘The Takeover 2’ featuring Fetty Wap, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Natalia Damini and more. Check out Concore’s premiere artist Natalia Damini’s latest video “Slow”.