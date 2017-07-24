Roc Nation officially added a new name to their already star-studded roster. Jay Bum Park, a Korean-American hip-hop artist, has finally landed a deal with Jay Z’s management company after building his fan base, skillset and discography for many, many years.

Park has an incredibly strong following in South Korea and around the world, but what arguably set him apart was his undeniable buzz in the United States as well. He is a former member of the popular K-Pop group, 2PM, but has been chasing his rap career since he left the band around 2010. Since then, he has released multiple full-length projects and rolled out several viral hits. His key weapons are his sick bilingual flow, style and his consistent and fresh visuals. His YouTube channel has nearly 200 million total views, featuring smash hits like “Mommae” with 18 million views and “You Know” (featuring Okasian) sitting at 15 million views.

“This is a win for Korea // This is a win for Asian Americans // This is a win for the overlooked and underappreciated,” he says in his Instagram caption. Since hip-hop is a global phenomenon, it is no surprise that the rap scene is bumpin’ in Asia. After nailing this monumental deal, Jay Park hopes to be one of the trailblazers for Asian rap and R&B artists in the States.

Jay Z is well-known for countless factors, but his eye for seeking out and cultivating new talent is one of the best in the game. Roc Nation boasts some of the biggest names in music, such as J. Cole, Rihanna, Shakira and DJ Khaled. Clearly, he sees something special in Roc Nation’s newest signee, so in the words of Jay Park himself, he’s “just gettin’ started.”