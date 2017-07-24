Written by singer and actor Marques Houston, Til Death Do Us Part premieres just in time for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The psychological thriller follows a young woman’s struggle to escape an abusive, roller coaster marriage.

Starring Stephen C. Bishop (Moneyball, Battleship) as Michael Roland & Annie Ilonzeh (All Eyez on Me, 2017) as his wife Madison Roland, the couple was once crazy in love until Michael’s controlling ways turned their perfect marriage into a cyclone of physical and emotional abuse.

With the help of her best friend, Madison decides to get away. After adopting a new identity, she meets Alex Stone, played by Taye Diggs (Brown Sugar, “Empire”) and learns to love again. All is well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts, and recreates the nightmare she once lived all over again.

Til Death Do Us Part, directed by Chris Stokes, rages into theaters on Friday, September 29.