Meek Mill is no stranger to making enemies due to his transparent nature and it looks like Trick Daddy is adding his name to the growing list.

During a recent interview on Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97, Meek Mill gave his opinion on using his influence to motivate the youth to strive to get things like Cuban links and yachts.

“I don’t think you know. When you see people rolling their skullies up, when you see people with the diamond chains… everybody’s wearing Cuban links, when you see people in Miami on the yachts now on Instagram — that come from the influence of Meek Mill, the Dreamchasers, because they believe us.”

Despite Meek’s comment coming from a genuine place, Trick Daddy decided to ensure that Meek knew the people of Miami aren’t following in the steps of anyone.

“Miami ni**as are not followers… Don’t use my city or my ni**as for character references,” Trick said. “I will get out of character. Do not fuck with me. Dirt bikes, Cuban links, and Yachts? We cocaine cowboys, ni**a.”

In the video, it’s apparent that Trick Daddy appears to be addressing what he thinks is Meek claiming to an influence on Miami artists.

In addition to informing Meek that “your visa has expired,” Trick Daddy is also demanding an apology to him and his city. “Ever since you lost your girl, you’ve been trippin’,” Trick said. “As a matter of fact, your visa has expired… You owe me and my city an apology.”

Trick Daddy just revoked Meek Mill's Miami visa 😳 pic.twitter.com/yybpKyqORI — Music is Life (@ArtOfMusic_) July 23, 2017

Check out the interview below.