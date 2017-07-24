For the latest installment of his “Mixtape Mondays” series, DJ Absolut dropped a truly valuable gem. He blessed the hip-hop world with an unreleased Mobb Deep track. “What You Think” premiered on DJ Absolut’s website with the caption “P Would Want You To Hear This”. The song is rich with East Coast essence, equipped with the group’s unmistakable NY flow and a Biggie Smalls sample.

This drop is in light of Prodigy’s recent passing. “What You Think” is a perfect way to continue Mobb Deep’s legacy surely and steadily. DJ Absolut seems to have plenty more crazy unreleased gems in his vault that are of incredible value to the hip-hop community. He dropped an unreleased Jay Z track, “Girls, Girls”, as well as a Jadakiss track, “Why”, a few months ago.

Listen to the track below. RIP Prodigy.