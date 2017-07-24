Lavar Ball may be known for a lot of things but dancing isn’t one of them.

In a video posted to Instagram, the eldest Ball is seen dancing to Migos‘ hit “Bad and Boujee,” and it’s definitely bad, to say the least. The video obviously recorded in fun, showcases Ball on the set of what seems to be a promo shoot.Although no word on what the latest product is, Ball

Although no word on what the latest product is, with the latest events, Ball definitely has a reason to be dancing including his oldest son Lorenzo Ball dominating the court during the summer season and the release of the ZO2s.

Caption this….. #lavarball #lonzoball #badandboujee #bigballerbrand A post shared by Cloud Atlantis (@cloud_atlantis) on Jul 24, 2017

In other Lavar Ball news, LaVar is making headlines for his temper in basketball, but this time it’s in regards to his own Big Ballers’ AAU team. According to published reports, Ball and his AAU team walked off the court and forfeited his BBB playoff game at the Double Pump Best of Summer Tournament in Anaheim, California, on Saturday after he was assessed a technical foul.

According to USA Today, the Big Ballers were winning 69-60 when Ball decided to pull his players off the floor following a disagreement with officials over a foul call.

Check out the footage from the event below.