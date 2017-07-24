To ride the wave of their freshly released collab album, Perfect Timing, Toronto rapper, NAV, and A-list producer, Metro Boomin’, dropped a music video for “Perfect Timing (Intro)”.

Since the drop, the project has received a good amount of hype and praise on social media. The tracklist is stacked, with features from names like Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Offset and Playboi Carti, and both NAV and Metro went hard on each song. The video shows them vibing out together and partying with women. Watch the video below.