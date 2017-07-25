Coco Austin Responds To Social Media Backlash Over Her Braids

On social media last week, Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin received a lot of backlash after sporting her blonde cornrows. She called the old ethnic hair style the “Coco Swoop.” In her latest video post to social media she speaks up on the drama telling viewers it’s not a “race thing.”

#PressPlay : #Coco responds to social media accusing her of #culturalappropriation for naming her braids the #CocoSwoop A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Coco says in the video to social media:

“I name all my styles that I do to myself.”

“These are called the Coco swoop, the braids before Bo Derek braids, and it’s a Coco-ism. I’ve always done it. Why can’t we all rename hairstyles or braids? That’s so stupid. Why is everybody claiming something they shouldn’t?”