Tyler, The Creator quite possibly just delivered the grooviest performance in The Late Show history last night.

Right in the midst of his Flower Boy album glory, the rapper took on Stephen Colbert’s infamous stage to perform his recent single, “911”. The set, complete with dancers in funky outfits just vibing out, gave off a disco party aura that matched the song perfectly. However, the best moment of the entire performance was when the people on stage formed a Soul Train line for Tyler to strut down and for Jasper to (halfway) bust his ass on national TV while trying to do a flip. Steve Lacy was also alongside Tyler for the duration of the song. The entire performance felt honest, carefree and most importantly, fun.

There was also a hugely bizzare, glowing and amazing bee suspended above the stage the entire time. Tyler fans know by now to not question his choices, but rather, to just enjoy them for what they are: greatness.

Check out the full performance below and be sure to go get Tyler’s album, Flower Boy, if you haven’t already, which is now available on all major streaming platforms.