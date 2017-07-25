Today in Source News Flash: In recently released footnotes to 4:44‘s opening track “Kill Jay Z,” Shawn Carter opens up about killing off his ego and the public persona. The rapper explains how “Kill Jay Z” is an exploration into the war waged between his ego and his real self. “It’s really about the ego, it’s about killing off the ego so we can have this conversation in a place of vulnerability and honesty.”

A$AP Mob just released an official music video for their well-received single “RAF” (praising Mob’s favorite designer Raf Simons). Check out the visuals here.

R. Kelly has reportedly hired Bill Cosby’s former attorney. Sources said the 50-year-old R&B artist has enlisted the help of Monique Pressley, a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer who represented Bill Cosby in his sexual assault case before stepping down.

NUMBER (N)INE is back with a new exclusive t-shirt capsule alongside the Disney estate. The Japanese imprint has transformed Mickey Mouse into a rock star for the limited edition.

Vans teamed up with BEAUTY x YOUTH for pink rendition of their two staples: Old Skool and Sk8-Hi. The shoes feature suede uppers, leather Sidestripe branding, white laces, contrasting midsole, waffle outsole.

The ex-NFL star Marvin Washington has sued Attorney General Jeff Sessions to legalize marijuana. In the suit, he expresses outrage over the fact that marijuana is classified as a more dangerous drug than meth or crack cocaine.

Richard Jefferson defends Kyrie Irving’s request for a trade. Jefferson defended Irving, on his podcast, because of the lack of stability he has faced throughout his career. Irving has had multiple coaching and front office changes while seeing the team remove him as the face of the franchise for LeBron James.

