Exclusive on top of exclusives….

Athletes always keep the sneaker heat with sneaker connections we all wish we could have at times. Jordan Brand is one of the many connects for Olympic gold medalist, Brigetta Barrett who was gifted with metallic Gold PE’s. She represented the United States in the 2012 Olympics and the world didn’t forget about her of course. Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand family came in clutch and gifted her an amazing collection of premium metallic gold PE’s that come equipped with red accents. You can spot some of the most sought after Air Jordans on the image she shared to her Instagram followers. She was surprised at Sneaker Con in Los Angeles as this surprise will go down as one she will never forget. Brigetta joins Mandy White and Kari Carter as the only Jordan Brand athletes on the track field and remains the only athlete to have the all-gold air jordan collection.

Check out images of the collection in the gallery below.