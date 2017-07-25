Kodak Black is continuing to reveal more and more of his upcoming album, Project Baby 2.

After previewing new tracks including a track with Murda Beatz, Kodak Black has dropped the cover of his project solidifying its imminent release.

The artwork, created by DJ Swift was illustrated with the idea of paying homage to Kodak’s style similar to the covers of previous projects like Heart of the Project and Project Baby.

Kodak, who’s been on house arrest since returning home from jail on June 5, hasn’t stopped him from recording—instead made him more focused. After having a recording studio built in his crib, Kodak has dropped several freestyles including the “Just a Wrap Freestyle” produced by Southside.

As previously reported, Kodak released two behind-the-scenes clips showing fans the work he’s putting in for the highly anticipated project. shot by Wavylord.

In the videos shot by Wavylord, Kodak speaks to fans regarding his legal situation and plans on taking his life into a new direction.

“If you love me, you would understand my situation/’Cuz you already know I’m on probation/Everybody telling me they miss the old me/But the how fuck I’m finna change and be the old me?” he spits in one clip.

Project Baby 2 is the sequel to Lil Kodak’s 2013 effort, Project Baby.

Check out the artwork below.