HBO’s hit show “Ballers” is back for its third season. The show starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John David Washington and Omar Benson introduces viewers to the lives of multi-million dollar athletes who “ball” hard on and off the field. Spencer Strasmore, played by The Rock, is a former NFL player who is trying to find the same success as a financial manager for current players in Miami. Order by his boss to monetize his friendships with some of sports most popular athletes, Spencer builds a client base of young phenoms and veteran stars alike, but his role in their lives far exceeds money management as he struggles to help them navigate the many traps that come with life as big-time “ballers.”

The Source was able to talk catch up with one of the creators of the show in former Baltimore Ravens great Terrell Suggs. Football fanatics are familiar with Suggs thanks to his hard hitting, bone crushing tackles. But little did they know that this former NFL Defensive Player Of The Year winners is one of the masterminds behind one of TV’s hottest shows. Suggs even made a couple of guest appearances on the series.

Fans may have forgotten you were one of the most intimidating most hard hitting defensive players in the NFL. You got yourself a Super Bowl ring and a Defensive Player Of The Year Awards. What was the transition like from playing on the gridiron to writing and making shows about it?

It really wasn’t a transition. It basically was all in the matter of talking about yourself. The only thing I had to work on was acting.

How did the idea of writing TV scripts for shows such as Ballers came about?

There were agents who have heard my stories and was intrigued about it. They asked if I thought that if other NFL players would be interested into being involved with the concept of the show.

I noticed you bring a raw first hand experience of the life of an NFL player and former NFL player through various of characters such as Ricky Jarret (played by John David Washington) and Spencer Strasmore (The Rock). Can other football players can relate to how it was while their in the prime of their careers?

Yes, pretty much all the football players in the NFL can relate to these characters and what they seen them been through off the field. You see, the NFL is like a fraternity. You play with or against one another but off the gridiron, we can mutually bond and relate to one another because of the stories and what they have seen years being in the NFL. The stories may sound crazy to people who not in the league but it is nothing far fetched to us.

Behind the scenes, who do you feel is the most funniest, most animated or interesting colleague to work with?

I think the most funniest and most animated would have to be Rob. (Rob Corddry who plays “Joe”, Spencer’s partner). Rob is just down-to-earth, animated and funny on and off the camera. He is true meaning of “what you see, is what you get”.

If you had to choose a song to define your career on and off the field. What would it be?

“If I Can” by 50 Cent. The lyrics along describes how I was able to overcome the challenges and obstacles and turn it to major wins.

With episode 1 already have the social media in a frenzy, season 3 of "Ballers" has the makings to be one of the most exciting ones of its legacy. Terrell added that this season is going to be filled of surprises, fireworks and crash and burns. From the looks of it, he's is not lying about it at all. He's already in position to sack the competition and reign as the Super Bowl champion of Sunday TV.