Virgil Roberts, the president of Los Angeles-based Solar Records, details a few gangsta moments from when he shared the studio space with Death Row Records and its infamous CEO Marion “Suge” Knight. Roberts talked about how Knight put a gun to a producer’s head because he used a phone that was prohibited and warned other employees about the phone by having them watch Knight embarrass the producer.

Knight is currenly awaiting trial for a murder case where a man was killed by the vehicle Knight was driving on the set of ‘Straight Outta Compton’.