Marvin Washington is a man who knows few limits, having played in the NFL for ten years (eight of those with the Jets) and won a Super Bowl ring with the Broncos in 1998. Now, the former defensive end who used to target quarterbacks, has set his sights on the Attorney General and Department of Justice, joining five others in a lawsuit supporting the use of cannabis and attempting to rectify unjust laws. Marvin Washington has recently brought a federal lawsuit against current Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Justice for their unjust and unfair categorization of marijuana use and distribution that has caused millions of black and brown people to face exorbitant sentences in jail and convictions that inhibit them for a lifetime.

We are pleased to announce that Marvin Washington is one of our esteemed panelist this year at our annual SOURCE360 festival in Brooklyn, New York! Mr. Washington will be speaking on our “The Business of Cannabis” panel and is helping to debunk some of the myths about cannabis use and the legislation that has impacted our communities. The NorthStar Group and The Source Magazine salute your activism Mr. Washington, and we invite all to come out and hear what he and the other panelist will have to say on August, 10, 2017 at 6pm regarding the cannabis business.