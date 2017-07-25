After teasing us for months now, and even sporting the shoes up on stage at his recent shows, The Weeknd has finally confirmed the release date for his highly anticipated collab with PUMA.

The shoe, the Parallels, will officially be launching on August 24th.

PUMA is no stranger to dope, highly anticipated, and very successful collaborations with A-list celebrities. An extremely notable example in recent years is their Fenty line with Rihanna. PUMA and The Weeknd also have had a great relationship even prior to this collab, so this release just feels right.

If you’re really looking forward to securing these kicks, you better mark your calendar for the drop date because it looks like these will definitely sell out fast.