Yasmeen Gets Raw and Real In New Song ‘Half of Me’

Singer Yasmeen keeps the summer hits coming with her latest release of “Half of Me”. The track is the follow up to her smash “My Way”, which received rave reviews from critics and audiences across the country.

Having been spotlighted on Apple Music on Beats 1 on Ebro Darden’s “Discovered” show, Yasmeen does not fail to deliver with this new track.

What makes the record about heartbreak and infidelity even more captivating is that fact that the song’s subject took part in the making of it.

“I wrote this song about my ex, then made him produce it,” the singer shared..

Get into the highlight personal tale of a failed relationship below.