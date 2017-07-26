Angela Yee has been checked a few times over comments she’s made in the past, but when video vixen Bernice Burgos tried to add her name to the list, she quickly realized that Yee keeps receipts.

On Wednesday (Jul 26), during her interview with Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, Burgos appeared to discuss her upcoming projects including a potential work out video with Planet Fitness.

” I enjoy working out. I actually work out at Planet Fitness because it’s some place that I really got into because they were affordable. I love looking nice and toned and I actually have a work out video in the works.”

Bernice also discussed how being a single mother at age 15 was hard but motivated her to do more for her daughter, which led to her working with celebrities and appearing in music videos.

“I don’t like the term ‘video vixen’ because I am so much more than that. I am an entrepreneur and a mother. I had my first daughter when I was 15, which was bad only because it’s a lot of things that you aren’t prepared to handle at that age. I mean I was 15 years old forced to handle situations like I was 30, but I did what I had to do for my baby girl.”

But things hit a sour note when Angela Yee asked Bernice about her relationship with T.I. after Bernice insisted that her relationship with self-proclaimed King of the South was platonic and that she regretted clapping back at Tiny publicly on social media over the hype of drama, she addressed Yee over a comment she felt was degrading towards her and others.

“I listened to the show the other day when La La was here and during the interview you asked her do you speak to your bartenders and video vixens; even though you were trying to say my name, you didn’t and you know me. Like how dare you look down on someone like La La is up here and we are down here when we are all people”

Although Burgos was off with her thoughts on the conversation between Yee and Anthony, Angela held her own politely letting her know she was mistaken.

“I will have to look back at the interview because I have never looked down on anyone and actually my comments weren’t directed at you but were about her upcoming show about bartenders and video vixens that she has coming up.”

Check out the video below.