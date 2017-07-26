All Charges Dropped Against Lucky Whitehead In Shoplifting Case, Still Released By Cowboys

Lucky Whitehead isn’t so lucky after all.

The veteran wide receiver was released by the Dallas Cowboys on the opening day of training camp after news surfaced of a warrant issued for his arrest, stemming from a June 22 summons in Prince Williams County, VA for petty larceny/shoplifting. Whitehead and his agent stood firm it was a case of mistaken identity, and the two were apparently correct.

For their part, the Cowboys released statements via head coach Jason Garrett and EVP Stephen Jones that proclaim the release was for the total body of transgressions by Whitehead — versus this singular incident. It was also a long shot he’d make the team’s active 53-man roster this season, given the aforementioned missteps, poor production and the drafting of fourth-round return ace Ryan Switzer.

Now, Whitehead is left looking for new employment.