It looks like everyone isn’t subscribing to the recent dragging that R&B crooner Usher has been undergoing due to a reported lawsuit alleging the singer has herpes.

On an Instagram post, west coast rapper The Game had some choice words for fans who were harshly coming down on Usher for not disclosing his status, letting them know that without facts no one can judge anyone.

“Stop tryna tear n*ggas down with this maybe bogus sh*t….Jane Doe this and Jane Doe that a week ago everybody were Usher fans, now because of health condition he may or may not have , it’s f*ck Usher, stay away from him, his wif should have done this etc…1/2 the people commenting in here haven’t even taken a shower or brushed they teeth this morning yet got dirty d*cks and fish market smellin’ vaginas tryin to weigh in on somebody else’s life… foh let this man live bruh.”

As previously reported, a woman sued Usher for $10 million in 2008 after having unprotected sex with the R&B singer and being exposed to herpes. Earlier this week the ante was upped to at least $20 million, for emotional harm, medical bills and punitive damages due to the woman saying an STD test has confirmed she has now contracted herpes.

The woman, who has filed new legal documents as Jane Doe, “says she was devastated when she got the results Saturday. The woman said she’d gone to get tested immediately after hearing reports Usher admitted in docs he has herpes Simplex 2.”

