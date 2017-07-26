Justine Skye’s new single “Back For More” from her upcoming debut album, produced by Hit-Maker and AyoNKeyz.

The track is now available for download/streaming at all digital partners HERE via Roc Nation/Republic Records.

“Hitmaka and AyoNKeyz sent the song over and it spoke volumes to what was really going on with me,” says Justine. “Jeremih is a dope artist. The hook of the song was always meant for a guy to sing and we felt like Jeremih would execute it the best, and he added the perfect vibe to the track”

Check out the full video above!