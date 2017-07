Nello Luchi from Brooklyn, New York – “Drops a Gem on ‘Em” with her new visual for “Test My Soul” off her latest project entitled “Welcome: The Audio Movie Pt. 1″

Produced by K’riem Scott, “Test My Soul” flips the classic Mobb Deep instrumental. Nello questions why constant negative energy around her continues to test her. She also touches on the disconnect between today’s youth in who they choose to idolize. Check out the full video above!