Ewing Athletics x Anthony Mason Jr Special Collaboration…

The late legendary Knick Anthony Mason will never be forgotten and Ewing Athletics has shared a special collaboration project to honor the late NYC legend. In honor, Patrick Ewing and company has teamed up with Anthony Mason Jr. to design a special Ewing concept. The sneaker was worn by Anthony himself during the 1991-92 season which was the season Ewing and Mason were first teammates. Mason Jr designed the brand new NY Knicks themed colorway with a 14 and Mason added on the sneaker. The proceeds will go straight to Mason Jr’s family on Three Foundation.

You are invited to a launch event taken place in Mason’s hometown of Jamaica, Queens on Saturday (7/29). The event will be open from 4-6pm where the NY Knicks promo truck will be on display, free throw shooting contest will take place and Mikey Likes It Ice Cream will be served for attendees. NBA Players and rappers will also be in attendance for the event.

Join us this Saturday 7/29 from 4-6pm at Jimmy Jazz in Jamaica, Queens NYC for the release of the #Ewing CONCEPT Anthony Mason Tribute. There will be ice cream from @mikeylikesiticecream , Free Throw Contests, Live DJ and special surprise guest appearances! A post shared by Ewing Athletics (@ewingathletics) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Jimmy Jazz

89-45

165th St Jamaica, NY 11432